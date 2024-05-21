Guardians trip Mets 3-1 for 4th straight win

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ben Lively had another solid start, David Fry drove in two early runs and the Cleveland Guardians won their fourth straight, 3-1 on Monday night over the New York Mets to ruin Francisco Lindor’s homecoming.

Lindor, who spent six seasons with Cleveland, went 0 for 4 in his first game at Progressive Field since being traded to New York in 2021.

The four-time All-Star shortstop struck out, grounded out twice and flied out, dropping his average to .193.

A covered stadium option for the Browns on the lakefront? What we know

Lively (3-2) allowed just one run — a homer — and six hits in 5 2/3 innings before first-year manager Stephen Vogt turned things over to his bullish bullpen.

Nick Sandlin took over a two-on, two-out situation in the sixth and gave up a walk before striking out Brett Baty with the bases loaded. Scott Barlow pitched a 1-2-3 seventh and rookie Cade Smith struck out two in the eighth.

Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase finished up the combined six-hitter in the ninth for his 14th save. The right-hander has given up just one earned run in 24 1/3 innings this season.

The Guardians didn’t get a hit after the fourth but snapped a seven-game losing streak against the Mets. Cleveland has won seven of eight overall.

Tomás Nido homered for New York, which fell to 3-8 since May 9.

The Mets’ first trip to Cleveland since 2016 was also a homecoming for Lindor.

The 30-year-old received a warm ovation — there were some scattered boos — before leading off the first from Cleveland fans, who cheered him through six seasons, four playoff appearances and a memorable 2016 World Series.

Winning ticket worth $25K a year for life sold in NE Ohio — was it yours?

Lindor once thought he would spend his entire career with Cleveland, but the club couldn’t meet his price on a long-term contract and dealt him.

Mets right fielder Starling Marte was ejected in the fourth inning by plate umpire Manny Gonzalez for arguing a called third strike. Marte thought the pitch was low, dropped his bat and gloves and continued to bark as he walked away before getting tossed.

Tylor Megill (0-2) was activated from the injured list and made his first start for New York since March 31 after being sidelined with a shoulder strain.

The right-hander got two quick outs in the first before giving up three straight singles, the last a two-run liner by Fry.

Nido, the Mets’ No. 9 hitter, connected for his second homer in the third to pull the Mets within 2-1.

But Guardians rookie Kyle Manzardo, who has been putting together better at-bats lately, got his second RBI with a double in the fourth to score Fry.

ON THE MOVE

The Guardians designated struggling outfielder Ramón Laureano for assignment.

The 29-year-old was batting just .143 with one homer and four RBIs in 70 at-bats. Cleveland claimed Laureano last season off waivers from Oakland.

To fill his roster spot, the club recalled outfielder Jonathan Rodriguez from Triple-A Columbus, where he was batting .276 with seven homers and 28 RBIs in 43 games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RHP Kodai Senga (shoulder) felt tightness in his triceps after playing long toss and didn’t throw a planned bullpen session on Sunday. Manager Carlos Mendoza said Senga was checked by doctors, and at this point the tightness is a “low-level concern.” Mendoza is hoping Senga can resume his throwing program later this week.

UP NEXT

Guardians RHP Carlos Carrasco (2-4, 5.16 ERA) faces the Mets for the first time since the club decided not to re-sign him after three seasons. New York counters with Adrian Houser (0-3, 7.44).

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.