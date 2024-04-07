Guardians take road win streak into matchup with the Twins

Cleveland Guardians (7-2) vs. Minnesota Twins (3-4)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie (0-1, 10.80 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, two strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (0-1, 54.00 ERA, 7.50 WHIP, one strikeout)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -130, Guardians +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to keep a four-game road win streak going when they face the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota had an 87-75 record overall and a 47-34 record in home games last season. The Twins pitching staff had a 3.88 ERA collectively last season while averaging 9.7 strikeouts and 2.8 walks per nine innings.

Cleveland went 76-86 overall and 34-47 on the road a season ago. The Guardians scored 4.1 runs per game while allowing 4.3 last season.

INJURIES: Twins: Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Zack Weiss: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Xzavion Curry: 15-Day IL (illness), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (illness), Angel Martinez: 10-Day IL (foot), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.