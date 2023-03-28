Guardians reportedly extend 2B Andrés Giménez on 7-year, $106.5 million deal

Andrés Giménez enjoyed a breakout season in 2022. (Photo by George Kubas/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Andrés Giménez, a 2022 Golden Glove winner, reportedly agreed on a seven-year, $106.5 million extension with the Cleveland Guardians, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Giménez's new deal also reportedly includes a $23 million team option in 2031 that can rise to $24 million, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Giménez, 24, had his best season in the major after he earned his first All-Star nod. He batted .297 with 17 home runs, 69 RBIs and an OPS of .837. Giménez's glove proved to be a great addition to the Guardians' defense as well after he won a Golden Glove.

Giménez joined Cleveland from the New York Mets after the Guardians traded Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco in 2021. He looks to play a key role in Cleveland's bid to defend the AL Central and make another postseason run after falling to the New York Yankees in the ALDS this past season.