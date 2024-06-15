Guardians play the Blue Jays leading series 1-0

Cleveland Guardians (44-23, first in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (33-36, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Carlos Carrasco (0-0); Blue Jays: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has gone 16-16 in home games and 33-36 overall. Blue Jays pitchers have a collective 4.10 ERA, which ranks ninth in the AL.

Cleveland has a 23-15 record on the road and a 44-23 record overall. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .240, which ranks sixth in the AL.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 30 RBI for the Blue Jays. Davis Schneider is 5-for-33 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 14 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 62 RBI for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 7-for-38 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .208 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by one run

Guardians: 6-4, .241 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kevin Kiermaier: day-to-day (knee), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine)

Guardians: Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.