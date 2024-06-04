Guardians pitcher and FIU alum Logan Allen returns to Miami this week as major-leaguer

Left-hander Logan Allen, the only ex-FIU player currently in the majors, will be in Miami this weekend when his Cleveland Guardians play a three-game set against the Marlins.

Allen won his first major league start against the Marlins on April 23, 2023. But that was on the road, and he is not scheduled to pitch in Miami this weekend.

Former FIU coach Mervyl Melendez, who recruited and directed Allen during his Panthers career, said he is not surprised his protégé is in the majors.

“I’ve known him since he was five years old because he and my son (MJ) played together,” Melendez said on Monday.

“It may sound crazy, but Logan was a polished pitcher at age seven. As he has gotten older, he has obviously increased his velocity and added pitches, but he has always been mechanically sound with great mound presence.”

Allen, 25, entered this week with a 6-3 record this season and 13-11 for his brief career.

Ironically, he made his MLB debut against the Marlins, beating Miami 7-3 in Cleveland on April 23. Allen struck out eight batters and walked just one in six innings. He also allowed five hits and one run.

Allen, who went 11-12 in three years at FIU, was Cleveland’s second-round pick in 2020.

“Logan is not in awe of the major-league experience,” Melendez said. “When he has a bad outing, I reach out to him and tell him to not get down on himself.

“He listens. He won’t argue with you. He’s very smart and a great listener.”

Florida International University left handed pitcher/infielder Logan Allen (38 plays in the Blue and Gold Series on November 6, 2017 at Miami, Florida.

Allen would have had company in terms of ex-FIU players in the majors had it not been the MLB Draft.

Four players who signed with FIU but never played for the Panthers because they signed pro contracts out of high school have made it to the majors this year: MJ Melendez; Heliot Ramos; Vaughn Grissom; and Johnathan Rodriguez.

Melendez is the Royals’ starting left fielder. In his first 330 MLB games – the equivalent of just more than two full seasons – MJ has slugged 39 homers.

Ramos, an outfielder, is a key Giants reserve.

Grissom, a Red Sox middle infielder, is currently on the injured list.

Rodriguez, an outfielder, was returned to Triple-A by the Guardians on Sunday.

Overall, it’s an impressive list of would-be FIU major-leaguers.

“It just validates that we were going after the right guys,” Mervyl Melendez said. “Unfortunately, they weren’t able to play for FIU. It put a damper on our plans.

“But we can all agree that they made the right decision because they’re in the majors.”

Added Melendez: “It goes to show it’s not just who you recruit but who gets on campus.”

As for FIU players now playing in the minors, three of them have already reached the majors: corner infielder Edwin Rios; catcher Aramis Garcia; and first baseman Austin Shenton.

Rios, a World Series champion with the Dodgers in 2020, hit 21 homers for Los Angeles over the past five seasons. He is now at Triple A with the Reds.

Garcia is in Triple-A with the Phillies, but he hit 10 MLB homers from 2018 to 2022.

Shenton, who made his MLB debut this year, is in Triple-A with the Rays.

Five other ex-FIU players to watch as they navigate pro ball are:

▪ Right-hander Tyler Myrick, 25, is in Double-A with the Giants. He was San Francisco’s 14th-round pick in 2021.

▪ First baseman/catcher Javier Valdes, 25, is in Double-A with the Braves. He was Atlanta’s 21st-round pick in 2019.

▪ JC Escarra, 29, is in Double-A with the Yankees. He was Baltimore’s 15th-round pick in 2017, and he has been playing pro ball for eight years, including in Puerto Rico and Mexico.

▪ Right-hander Patrick Pridgen, 25, is in Class-A with the Tigers. He was Detroit’s 15th-round pick in 2022.

▪ Left-hander Drake Batcho, 24, is a rookie-league reliever for the Mariners.