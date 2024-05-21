Guardians pitcher Carlos Carrasco placed on IL and won't face his former team, the Mets

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Carlos Carrasco throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians pitcher Carlos Carrasco, who was scheduled to start Tuesday night against the New York Mets, has been placed on the 15-day injured list with an acute neck spasm.

Carrasco, 37, spent the last three seasons with the Mets before returning to the Guardians as a free agent. The right-hander is 2-4 with a 5.16 ERA in nine starts for Cleveland, which dealt him to New York with shortstop Francisco Lindor in 2021.

The Guardians are now without a majority of their rotation. Ace Shane Bieber had Tommy John surgery in April and prospect Gavin Williams has been sidelined for two months with right elbow inflammation.

“Over the past few days, Cookie has been experiencing some neck tightness and kind of spasms,” manager Stephen Vogt said. “We just had to make the tough decision that it wouldn’t be in the best interest for him to go out there tonight.”

Right-hander Xzavion Curry was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to start for Carrasco. Vogt spoke with Mets manager Carlos Mendoza earlier in the day, alerting him of the potential roster move.

“Vogty gave me a head’s up way ahead of time out of respect and I appreciate that,” Mendoza said. “I respect that.”

