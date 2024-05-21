Guardians pitcher Carlos Carrasco placed on injured list

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Carlos Carrasco, who was expected to pitch for the Cleveland Guardians against the New York Mets Tuesday evening, was placed on the injured player list.

The Guardians confirmed the news to FOX 8’s John Sabol, saying Carrasco is out with acute neck spasms. He is heading to the 15-day injury list.

Xzavion Curry, who is back with the club from AAA, is now set to start Tuesday evening. First pitch at Progressive Field will be at 6:10 p.m.

The Guardians claimed their fourth straight win Monday night, defeating the Mets 3-1.

Tuesday’s game would have been the first time that Carrasco (2-4, 5.16 ERA) faced the Mets since the club decided not to re-sign him after three seasons.

