Guardians OF Will Brennan hits grounder that accidentally kills bird vs. White Sox

Tyler Greenawalt
Staff writer
·1 min read
4
Cleveland Guardians&#39; Will Brennan later apologized for hitting the bird by mistake. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Cleveland Guardians' Will Brennan later apologized for hitting the bird by mistake. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Another week, another bird death in baseball.

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan hit a grounder that collided with a bird sitting between second and third base during the second inning of a game with the Chicago White Sox. The bird appeared to be killed instantly by the 100.1 mph ball and was taken off the field by a member of the grounds crew with a shovel.

It's hard to see at first, but the bird can be spotted when the camera cuts to Brennan on second base.

Brennan later apologized on Twitter for the accidental killing.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

"I truly am sorry @peta and bird enthusiasts," Brennan wrote. "An unfortunate sacrifice."

The Guardians went on to beat the White Sox, 3-0. Brennan's only hit of his three at-bats was the one that killed the bird.

Second bird death in a week

Six days ago, Arizona Diamondbacks Zac Gallen hit a bird with a warm-up pitch before a road game against the Oakland Athletics. It sparked instant comparisons to the infamous pitch by Randy Johnson, which killed a bird mid-flight during a spring training game in 2001.

Coincidentally, both Brennan's Guardians and Gallen's Diamondbacks still won their respective games despite striking and killing a wandering animal.

Recommended Stories