Guardians OF Will Brennan hits grounder that accidentally kills bird vs. White Sox

Cleveland Guardians' Will Brennan later apologized for hitting the bird by mistake. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Another week, another bird death in baseball.

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan hit a grounder that collided with a bird sitting between second and third base during the second inning of a game with the Chicago White Sox. The bird appeared to be killed instantly by the 100.1 mph ball and was taken off the field by a member of the grounds crew with a shovel.

It's hard to see at first, but the bird can be spotted when the camera cuts to Brennan on second base.

For the second time in less than a week, a bird has been hit on a baseball field. pic.twitter.com/TN1GdqR7bK — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) May 22, 2023

Brennan later apologized on Twitter for the accidental killing.

"I truly am sorry @peta and bird enthusiasts," Brennan wrote. "An unfortunate sacrifice."

The Guardians went on to beat the White Sox, 3-0. Brennan's only hit of his three at-bats was the one that killed the bird.

Second bird death in a week

Six days ago, Arizona Diamondbacks Zac Gallen hit a bird with a warm-up pitch before a road game against the Oakland Athletics. It sparked instant comparisons to the infamous pitch by Randy Johnson, which killed a bird mid-flight during a spring training game in 2001.

Coincidentally, both Brennan's Guardians and Gallen's Diamondbacks still won their respective games despite striking and killing a wandering animal.