Guardians manager Terry Francona announces he's stepping away from Guardians

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona applauds during a tribute video before the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Cleveland. Although he hasn't officially announced his retirement, Francona is expected to do so formally early next week. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Terry Francona, manager for the Cleveland Guardians, announced Tuesday that his time with the team is coming to an end.

Terry Francona officially steps away from his role as manager.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/VTIMns0klk — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) October 3, 2023

Francona, who has been in baseball for more than 40 years, has also managed the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies.

This story will be updated.