Guardians manager Terry Francona announces he's stepping away from Guardians

Liz Roscher
Staff writer
·1 min read
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona applauds during a tribute video before the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Cleveland. Although he hasn't officially announced his retirement, Francona is expected to do so formally early next week. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Terry Francona, manager for the Cleveland Guardians, announced Tuesday that his time with the team is coming to an end.

Francona, who has been in baseball for more than 40 years, has also managed the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies.

