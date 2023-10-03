Guardians manager Terry Francona announces he's stepping away from Guardians
Terry Francona, manager for the Cleveland Guardians, announced Tuesday that his time with the team is coming to an end.
Francona, who has been in baseball for more than 40 years, has also managed the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies.
