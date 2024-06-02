Guardians host the Nationals, look to extend home win streak

Washington Nationals (26-31, third in the NL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (39-19, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (2-5, 3.43 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Guardians: Carlos Carrasco (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -150, Nationals +126; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Washington Nationals trying to extend a nine-game home winning streak.

Cleveland has gone 20-6 at home and 39-19 overall. The Guardians have a 12-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Washington is 26-31 overall and 16-18 in road games. The Nationals are 4-9 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 13 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs while hitting .276 for the Guardians. David Fry is 13-for-30 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

C.J. Abrams leads the Nationals with nine home runs while slugging .456. Joey Meneses is 12-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 8-2, .250 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .253 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (neck), Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: C.J. Abrams: day-to-day (undisclosed), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.