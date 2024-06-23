Guardians host the Blue Jays, try to extend home win streak

Toronto Blue Jays (35-41, fifth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (48-26, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (4-6, 3.65 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (3-4, 4.48 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -112, Blue Jays -107; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Toronto Blue Jays trying to continue a four-game home winning streak.

Cleveland has a 25-9 record in home games and a 48-26 record overall. The Guardians have a 29-11 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Toronto has a 35-41 record overall and a 17-22 record in road games. The Blue Jays are 24-5 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday's game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Guardians hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 19 home runs while slugging .528. Josh Naylor is 13-for-38 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 31 RBI for the Blue Jays. Davis Schneider is 7-for-34 with a double, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .261 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .231 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (back), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Daulton Varsho: day-to-day (back), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (calf), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.