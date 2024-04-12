Guardians game postponed; doubleheader Saturday

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Multiple hours of soaking rains Friday and 40 mph wind gusts prompted the postponement of the Cleveland Guardians’ Friday night game.

The Guards are set to host the New York Yankees this weekend.

The April 12 game has been postponed to 12:10 p.m. April 13. (Gates at 11 a.m.)

The originally scheduled Saturday game will start at 6:10 p.m. (Gates at 5 p.m.)

The Guardians say fans will be cleared from the ballpark between games.

Fans who have tickets to the Friday night game can use the exact same ticket to enter the 12:10 game on April 13.

Fans who are unable to attend the April 13 makeup game can exchange their tickets online.

Anyone who wants to exchange their ticket by April 13 at noon.

Tickets can be exchanged here or by calling (216)420-HITS.

