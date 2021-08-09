‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’ & Upcoming ‘Mission: Impossible’ Pics Actress Pom Klementieff Inks With Linden Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: French actress Pom Klementieff who made a splash as Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 and latter on in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame has signed with Linden Entertainment.

Up next, Klementieff will star in the Tom Cruise Paramount franchise pics Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 scheduled to be released respectively on May 27, 2022 and July 7, 2023. She most recently starred opposite Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer in the Netflix feature comedy Thunder Force. She also appeared in the third season of the critically-acclaimed HBO series Westworld as Martel, the fifth season of Netflix’s anthology series Black Mirror and the Safdie brothers’ crime-dramedy Uncut Gems. She also reteamed with James Gunn recently, making a cameo in his Warner Bros.’ The Suicide Squad as a La Gatita Amable Dancer.

Linden Entertainment, founded by Stacy O’Neil and Nicole King, and is a management, production, and branding company. Some of their clients include Vin Diesel, Amy Adams, Jennifer Garner, Rachel Weisz, Eiza González, Vanessa Kirby, Margaret Qualley, and Beanie Feldstein. They produced Yes Day with Jennifer Garner that was seen by 62 million households in the first four weeks of release and was Netflix’s biggest family film. Stacy O’Neil is executive producing Dead Ringers, a limited series for Amazon starring client Rachel Weisz, that is currently filming in NYC.

Klementieff is also represented by CAA and attorney Lon Sorensen

