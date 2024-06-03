Guardians don't have to win to show how they care for each other | Jeff Schudel

Jun. 2—The Guardians' nine-game winning streak at Progressive Field ended June 2 when the Nationals scored four runs in the second inning on the way to winning, 5-2. But even in defeat, manager Stephen Vogt found reason to be positive.

Daniel Schneemann, called up from Columbus to play second base so Andres Gimenez could have a day off because of general soreness, turned the first offering he ever saw from a Major League pitcher into a two-run double in the bottom of the second to cut the Washington lead to 4-2.

The way the Guardians dugout erupted in joy for Schneemann, with Steven Kwan leading the celebration, sheds light on one reason the Guards are 39-20 and in first place in the AL Central. Team success for the Guardians is more than the sum of their individual talent.

"They love each other," Vogt said. "You're always excited for somebody when they get their first hit. You pile on top of that he's a late-round pick, 27 years old, he had to really work and earn every single bit of it.

"And then to see him get his first hit on the first pitch, we were all jumping around like kids because we care for each other. The best teammates in the world are more genuinely excited for someone else's success than their own. And to see Kwani jumping around like that, it just tells you everything you need to know about our group."

Schneemann was selected in the 33rd round of the 2018 draft, pick 1,003 overall. He was hitting .294 with the Clippers when he got the promotion.

Second baseman Daniel Schneemann, selected with overall pick 1,003 in the 2018 MLB draft, is an example of what hard work can accomplish. #Guardians pic.twitter.com/YDhoc6jmwT

— Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) June 2, 2024

Gimenez is expected to be back in the lineup on June 4 when the Guardians host the Royals for the start of a three-game series at Progressive Field. Schneemann might be sent back to Columbus if a roster move has to be made at another position. But regardless, June 2 is a day he will always remember.

"It's definitely a day I won't forget," he said in the clubhouse after the game. "It's a day I've been thinking about for a long time."

Schneemann knew what kind of camaraderie the Guardians have just by watching from afar. Now he is part of the club.

"Just watching the highlights the past couple months and seeing how everybody in this clubhouse pulls for each other, just being part of that now is really cool," he said. "It's something special."

It was not a great day for Carlos Carrasco. The veteran starting pitcher gave up four runs in the second inning and one more in the fourth. The Nationals banged seven hits off Cookie, and none of them were cheapies. His record dropped to 2-5. His ERA climbed to 5.66. It was his first start since going on the injured list with neck spasms last month.

Carrasco could be the odd man out when starting pitcher Gavin Williams is activated from the injured list later this month. If so, the Guardians will be losing their last active player link to the 2016 team that won the American League pennant. Carrasco sees a parallel between the 2016 team and the 2024 Guardians.

"I always say this team is really good," Carrasco said. "In 2016, we had a lot of energy. They have it here now. The energy they have is incredible. That's more important in baseball right now."