Guardians don't need All-Star studded roster for team success | Jeff Schudel

Jun. 8—Phase One of the fan voting for the American League and National League All-Star teams began June 5 and runs through June 27.

Only the Yankees (45-20) and the Phillies (44-19) have a record better than the 40-22 mark the Guardians boast, but don't expect the American League All-Star team to reflect the success Stephen Vogt's team is having.

Fans can vote up to five times a day in Phase One. The rules are simple: Vote for one player from each league at each position or, if you choose, just vote for one player and cast your ballot. Not every position has to be filled out. Voters just can't vote for more than one player at any position on the same ballot. Outfielders are lumped together, so voters can select three outfielders from each league.

Voting in Phase Two, which runs from June 30-July 3, will determine the starters from the players voted as All-Stars from Phase One. All-Star ballots can be found at MLB.com.

Each All-Star team consists of 20 position players and 12 pitchers. Fans vote for eight position players and a designated hitter as starters from each league.

Players vote for eight backup position players and a backup DH from each league, plus five starters and three relievers from each league. The MLB office selects two more position players and four pitchers to round out the rosters.

Jose Ramirez is an obvious All-Star for the Guardians. The 31-year-old third baseman leads both leagues with 60 RBI. He is tied for fifth with 17 home runs and he is tied for fifth with 47 runs scored. Ramirez, amazingly, has struck out only 29 times. For comparison, Aaron Judge, the slugging outfielder from the Yankees with 21 home runs and 55 RBI, has fanned 71 times.

Guardians fans will have to go gangbusters in the voting to make Ramirez a starter over Rafael Devers of the Red Sox (13 home runs, 32 RBI) and Jordan Westburg of the Orioles (10 home runs, 38 RBI). Ramirez is better than the other two, but, being from Cleveland, Ramirez doesn't always get the fan recognition nationally he deserves.

If the fans in their ignorance slight Ramirez, the players undoubtedly will make sure he will represent the American League at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Other than Ramirez, though, which Guardians position player or players should be an All-Star? Maybe Steven Kwan deserves the honor, but that's it. Kwan is batting .365, but he doesn't qualify for league leaders in batting average yet because he missed 23 games with a hamstring injury.

Juan Soto of the Yankees leads American League hitters with a .318 batting average. He has 239 at bats compared to 148 for Kwan.

The fact the Guardians are having the success they are without All-Stars is what makes them the surprise of the American League. They are fourth in the league with 311 runs scored. The Yankees lead the AL with 321 runs scored followed by the Orioles with 317 and the Royals with 316.

—Emmanuel Clase is the only Guardians pitcher that is All-Star worthy. He is the best closer in baseball. He leads both leagues with 26 games finished and leads the American League with 19 saves. He has a microscopic ERA of 0.30.

