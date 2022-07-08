Guardians call up Nolan Jones, activate Austin Hedges and make trade before Royals game

Cleveland Indians' Nolan Jones warms up before an intrasquad baseball game, Monday, July 13, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

The Cleveland Guardians activated catcher Austin Hedges and put rumors to rest by calling up infielder/outfielder Nolan Jones prior to the start of Friday's game at Kansas City.

Jones batted .311 for the Class AAA Columbus Clippers this season. He registered three home runs and had 25 RBIs. He also scored 21 runs.

He will make his Major League debut in the series opener. Jones will bat seventh and play right field.

Hedges is batting .165 this season with five home runs and 15 RBIs. He returns after going on the injured list with a concussion retroactive to June 26.

In other moves, the Guardians traded relief pitcher Yohan Ramirez to the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash considerations.

Ramirez is 1-0 this season with a 6.97 earned run average. He struck out 11 batters in 10 1/3 innings and had a WHIP of 1.65.

The Guardians optioned outfielder Richie Palacios and designated Sandy Leon for assignment to make room for Hedges and Jones.

Leon was 2-for-15 (.133) with Cleveland this season, didn't score or drive in a run.

This story will be updated.

