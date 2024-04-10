Guardians' bullpen stubs toe in 7-5 loss to White Sox | Jeff Schudel

Apr. 9—Takeaways from the game between the White Sox and Guardians on April 9 at Progressive Field:

—The Guardians' bullpen has been sensational early in the season, but all good things come to an end, which also means they have a chance for a new beginning.

The Guardians and White Sox were tied, 5-5, after seven innings April 9. Left-handed pitcher Logan Allen started for the Guardians, and though he gave up five runs in the first inning, he settled down and kept the White Sox from adding to their total over the next three innings.

Manager Stephen Vogt turned to his bullpen after the Guards scored twice in the bottom of the fourth to tie the score 5-5. Eli Morgan, Nick Sandlin and Hunter Gaddis each pitched a scoreless inning, but the White Sox plated a pair of runs off Scott Barlow (0-2) in the top of the eighth on a two-run double by Dominic Fletcher. It ended a streak of 14 1/3 scoreless innings by the bullpen.

—It could be labeled an Eclipse Hangover, except for the fact it is a Cleveland tradition as much as selling out the home opener is a tradition.

Fewer than half the seats in Progressive Field were occupied April 9 despite a perfect night with a game-time temperature of 75 degrees. The official attendance was 14,887. A crowd of 35,735 was on hand for the opener.

—Allen was hard on himself for allowing five runs in the first inning. The problem was Allen was leaving pitches over the plate, catcher Bo Naylor said. The White Sox pounced on his mistakes.

"Big shoutout to them (the Guardians hitters) for getting us back in the game, making this interesting," Allen said. "But yeah, five runs in the first. Can't do it. Not good enough.

"I wasn't really able to stop the bleeding, just kind of let it roll on me a little bit. So I just got to be better about that next outing."

Allen retired 11 of the last 13 batters he faced.

—Not to diminish what the Guardians have done early in the season because they can only play the schedule presented to them. But of their first 12 games, the first four were against the A's, who were 1-7 before winning back-to-back games heading into games played April 9. The Guardians were 3-1 against the A's.

The White Sox fell to 1-9 after the Guardians beat them, 4-0, on April 9. The record was the worst in franchise history after 10 games. So now the Guardians are 8-3 overall and 4-2 against the two worst teams in the American League.

—White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada hit a grounder down the third-base line in the top of the second April 9. Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez fielded the ball wide of the bag, whirled and gunned the ball to first baseman Josh Naylor.

Moncada, trying to beat the throw, hustled down the line, but he never got to the base because he fell short of the bag and lay on the ground in obvious pain. Naylor encouraged him to stay down until the White Sox trainer arrived.

Moncada's injury was diagnosed as an adductor strain. "Strain of the adductor muscles is the underlying cause of a 'groin strain'/ Adductor Tendinopathy, among the most common sport injuries," according to physio-pedia.com. "The proximal part of the muscle is most commonly affected, tearing near their bony attachments in the pelvis."

The White Sox already lost Luis Robert Jr. (hip injury, out 6-8 weeks) and Eloy Jimenez (adductor strain) to injury.