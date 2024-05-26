Guardians bring 8-game win streak into matchup with the Angels

Cleveland Guardians (35-17, first in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (20-32, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Ben Lively (3-2, 2.84 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (3-4, 5.80 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -119, Angels -101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians are looking to keep an eight-game win streak alive when they take on the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles has a 20-32 record overall and a 6-18 record at home. The Angels have a 5-10 record in games decided by one run.

Cleveland is 35-17 overall and 17-11 on the road. The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .312.

Sunday's game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Guardians are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jo Adell has four doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 23 RBI for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 12-for-41 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with a .267 batting average, and has nine doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 14 walks and 51 RBI. Andres Gimenez is 13-for-39 with two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .262 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Guardians: 9-1, .238 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (viral infection), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Michael Stefanic: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Jose Cisnero: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (neck), Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Kwan: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.