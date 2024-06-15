Guardians beat Blue Jays 3-1

TORONTO (AP) — Will Brennan hit a solo home run and scored twice, Logan Allen pitched five innings for his first career win over Toronto, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Blue Jays 3-1 on Friday night for their fourth win in five games.

Brennan and Andrés Giménez had two hits apiece as the Guardians improved to 31-7 when scoring first.

Cleveland has won 11 of its last 16 road games and improved to 23-15 away from home.

Allen (7-3) allowed one run and three hits. The 25-year-old left-hander walked three and struck out three.

Toronto has lost two straight and three of its last four. The Blue Jays are 8-29 when scoring three or fewer runs.

Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman allowed three runs and eight hits in five innings, losing for the second time in three starts.

Coming off his first career shutout in a victory at Oakland on Saturday, Gausman (5-5) allowed three runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked none and struck out six.

Brennan and Daniel Schneemann hit back-to-back doubles off Gausman in the second, and Cleveland extended its lead on Brennan’s one-out homer in the fourth, his sixth of the season.

Brayan Rocchio hit a leadoff double in the fifth and scored on a two-out hit by Giménez.

Toronto got on the board in the sixth. Ernie Clement hit a leadoff double and Davis Schneider chased Allen with an RBI single.

Right-hander Cade Smith replaced Allen and retired the next three batters.

Cleveland’s Scott Barlow got two outs in the seventh and Sam Hentges came on to strike out pinch hitter Alejandro Kirk.

Hunter Gaddis pitched the eighth and Emmanuel Classe finished for his 21st save in 24 chances.

