Guardians acquire right-hander Pedro Avila in trade with Padres

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Guardians acquired right-hander Pedro Avila from the San Diego Padres on Wednesday for cash.

The 27-year-old Avila was used in different roles last season with the Padres. He went 2-2 with a 3.22 ERA in 14 games over two stints for San Diego.

The Guardians, who are off to a 12-5 start, said Avila will not be active Wednesday against the Red Sox but he’s expected to join the team’s major league roster in the next few days.

#Guardians trade for RHP Pedro Avila from the San Diego Padres in exchange for cash.



Avila will not be active for tonight’s game in Boston and is expected to join the Guardians roster in the coming days. — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) April 17, 2024

Cleveland’s pitching staff has been dealing with injuries and Avila’s versatility gives the club some needed depth. Avila opened the season with the Padres before being designated for assignment on April 12.

Also, the Guardians said shortstop Angel Martínez underwent surgery on a fractured left hamate bone.

Martinez recently broke his hand on a rehab assignment. The 22-year-old, who is considered one of the Guardians’ top prospects, is not expected to return to games for approximately six weeks.

