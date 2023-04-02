Guardians, Aaron Civale blank Mariners; Josh Naylor, Andres Gimenez hit home runs

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civale throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The Guardians recorded their first two home runs of the 2023 season and received a stellar outing from Aaron Civale to defeat the Seattle Mariners 2-0 Saturday night.

Josh Naylor belted the club's first homer of the year, a 430-foot solo shot, in the fourth inning. Andres Gimenez followed with a solo home run in the seventh inning to add to the Guardians' lead.

Aaron Civale struck out three and allowed just three base runners (two hits, one walk) in seven innings of work. James Karinchak worked out of trouble in the eighth, and Emmanuel Clase pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for the second straight night.

The game was played in two hours and three minutes, the shortest game in the majors this season.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland Guardians beat Seattle Marinersas Naylor, Gimenez homer