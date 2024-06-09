Guardians’ 6-3 win over Marlins just feels right

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Freeman hit a tie-breaking three-run homer in the seventh inning and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Miami Marlins 6-3 on Sunday.

Gabriel Arias also went deep and José Ramirez doubled and drove in his major league-leading 62nd run for the AL Central-leading Guardians, who improved to 42-22 and took the series.

After Brayan Rocchio and Steven Kwan singled with one out, Freeman connected off reliever A.J. Puk (0-7) with a drive over the wall in left field for his sixth homer and a 5-2 lead.

Nick Sandlin (5-0) pitched the sixth for the win. He was one of five Cleveland relievers that retired 13 straight before Jake Burger homered off closer Emmanuel Clase with two out in the ninth.

The Marlins have lost six of seven and dropped to an NL worst 22-43.

Nick Gordon’s RBI single off Cleveland starter Carlos Carrasco in the fifth snapped a 1-all tie.

The Guardians tied it the sixth on David Fry’s run-scoring single against reliever Andrew Nardi.

Carrasco pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and four hits, while striking out three.

Marlins starter Trevor Rogers gave up one run and two hits over five innings. He walked four and struck out five.

Arias’ solo shot in the second gave Cleveland a 1-0 lead. Arias drove Rogers’ sinker over the wall in right center for his second homer of the season.

Retired pitcher Dontrelle Willis threw the ceremonial first pitch before the game. Willis made his major league debut with the Marlins’ 2003 World Series championship club and made an immediate impact, winning NL Rookie of the Year. The left-hander also finished second for the NL Cy Young Award in 2005, when he finished 22-10 and had a 2.63 ERA.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: Catcher Bo Naylor (left shoulder soreness) sat out the series. Naylor first experienced discomfort after a collision at the plate with Kansas City’s MJ Melendez on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Guardians: RHP Triston McKenzie (2-3, 4.16 ERA) starts the opener of a two-game road set at Cincinnati on Tuesday.

Marlins: LHP Jesús Luzardo (2-5, 5.30) will start the opener of a three-game series at the New York Mets on Tuesday. RHP Tylor Megill (1-2, 3.00) starts for New York.

