Guardian cartoonist Steve Bell in row with newspaper over ‘anti-Semitic’ Netanyahu drawing

Steve Bell has defended the cartoon and complained that The Guardian seeks to 'vet jokes' - Andrew Hasson/Alamy

The Guardian has become embroiled in a row with one of its cartoonists over an “anti-Semitic” drawing produced in the wake of Hamas’s attacks against Israel.

Steve Bell, who creates cartoons for the paper, has complained that an image of Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, that has been condemned as “offensive” was not printed by the publication.

The cartoonist has claimed that The Guardian turned down the image because of what he said were concerns about “anti-Semitic tropes”.

Mr Bell has defended the cartoon, which some have taken as a reference to the “pound of flesh” demanded by Shakespeare’s Jewish stereotype Shylock, and complained that the publication seeks to “vet jokes”.

On his website, he wrote that it is “impossible to draw this subject for the Guardian now without being falsely accused of using ‘anti-Semitic tropes’”.

He then shared an image on Twitter depicting Mr Netanyahu in boxing gloves preparing to operate on his own torso, on which is outlined the shape of the Gaza Strip. The caption reads: “Residents of Gaza, get out now.”

‘Deeply offensive’

Critics have rushed to condemn the image, which has been interpreted as a reference to the vengeful Jewish father in The Merchant of Venice.

Mr Bell was previously criticised for producing a cartoon depicting Jeremy Corbyn’s head being presented on a platter by Sir Keir Starmer, which some read as a reference to the head of John the Baptist being presented to Salome, the daughter of the Jewish King Herod.

His latest cartoon, produced in the wake of Hamas’s attacks against Israel, has been branded “deeply offensive” by Chris Clarkson, the Tory MP for Heywood and Middleton.

Dave Rich, the author of Everyday Hate: How Anti-Semitism Is Built into Our World – And How You Can Change It, said: “The Guardian should be applauded for refusing to publish this appalling cartoon. It’s good to see that lessons have been learnt.”

The Guardian has declined to comment, but Mr Bell has defended his cartoon on Twitter, saying: “I filed this cartoon around 11am, possibly my earliest ever. Four hours later, on a train to Liverpool I received an ominous phone call from the desk with the strangely cryptic message ‘pound of flesh’...”

He added that he told the desk that he did not understand, and agreed with a user on Twitter who said that the Shakespeare reference would not work in the political context of Israel, with Mr Bell pointing out that a key part of the image was Mr Netanyahu “wearing boxing gloves”.