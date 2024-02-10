Guard Spencer Dinwiddie to sign with Lakers after clearing waivers

Unable to find a palatable deal at the NBA trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers turned to the buyout market and have reached a deal with one of the best offensive players available.

Guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who was traded from Brooklyn to Toronto and then waived by the Raptors at the trade deadline, plans to sign with the Lakers once he clears waivers, a person with direct knowledge of told USA TODAY Sports. The person requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly until Dinwiddie officially signs.

Why the Lakers need offensive help

With All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis averaging 24.8 and 24.7 points and three other players (D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura) averaging double figures in points, it hasn’t translated to the offense success needed in today’s high-scoring NBA.

Spencer Dinwiddie averaged 12.6 points per game and 39.1% shooting from the field with the Nets this season.

The Lakers are in need of offensive help, even though they scored 139, including 87 in the first half and 51 in the second quarter, in a victory against New Orleans Friday. They are 20th offensively, scoring 114 points per 100 possessions.

While they are shooting a respectable 49.2% from the field, the Lakers are 29th in 3-pointers made per game (11.3), last in 3-pointers attempted per game (30.6) and 15th in 3-point percentage (36.8%).

How can Spencer Dinwiddie help the Lakers

Dinwiddie was sought after in the buyout market by multiple playoff-caliber teams, including Dallas, trying to land him. He can provide offense and 3-point shooting. Though his offensive stats are down this season at 12.6 points per game and 39.1% shooting from the field and 32% on 3-pointers, Dinwiddie averaged 17.3 points and shot 36.9% on 3-pointers last season.

On a team with James and Davis, Dinwiddie should have better opportunities. He’s also a capable playmaker who averages 6.0 assists and keeps his turnovers low.

Where are the Lakers in the Western Conference playoff race?

The Lakers are 28-26 after Friday’s victory and in ninth place in the Western Conference standings. They are in a play-in game spot right now but that’s no guarantee at just 1½ games ahead of 10th-place Utah and 11th-place Golden State. They are 3½ games behind sixth-place Sacramento.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Spencer Dinwiddie to sign with Lakers after clearing waivers