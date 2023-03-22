Guard Seth Lundy declares for 2023 NBA Draft

After a special season at Penn State, guard Seth Lundy appears to have made his decision on the future of his basketball career at Penn State and beyond.

After being one of the best players on the team alongside Jalen Pickett, Lundy announced on Twitter that he is declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft. Lundy could have returned for the 2023-24 season by utilizing the extra year of eligibility granted to athletes by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic but instead, he has decided to head to the NBA.

At the age of 23, Lundy will already be one of the older prospects in the draft come June.

Lundy averaged 14.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while shooting 45% from the floor and 40% from three-point range. He scored in double digits in all but five games on the year and had a season-high against Indiana where he scored 25 points in January. In that same game, he entered the Penn State 1,000 club, and teammate Jalen Pickett would join him later in the year.

Lundy proved to be a big-time shot maker and all-around good player by not turning the ball over much and making big shots in stressful situations that kept Penn State and their illustrious season alive. In their overtime win over Northwestern in the Big Ten Tournament, Lundy hit a go-ahead 3-pointer and then a game-tying jumper in the second half before going a step further and hitting another clutch shot in the form of a game-winning three.

Lundy will be a part of a Senior class for Penn State that will be looked back upon favorably as they have seemingly got the program on the right track for the first time in a long time.

More Basketball!

10 head coaching candidates for Penn State men's basketball Twitter reacts to Micah Shrewsberry's move to Notre Dame Micah Shrewsberry is leaving for Notre Dame, reports confirm Two Penn State basketball players enter transfer portal Penn State among those interested in All-AAC transfer from Temple

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire