Guard power past Lake Country Christian, 4-0; Braatz fires 1-hitter

May 8—FORNEY — Brook Hill's Ben Braatz limited Fort Worth Lake Country Christian to one hit and the Guard went on to score a 4-0 win over the Eagles to win a Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division III regional Tuesday evening at the Forney High School baseball complex.

Braatz struck out three Lions and didn't walk a batter.

Dallas Clements went 2-2 and drove in a run for the Guard (20-4) while Lex Rich stroked a double and collected an RBI.

Luke and Levi Visser, along with Braatz, had a base hit each for Brook Hill.

A base hit by Smith Washington, IV was the Lions' lone hit of the night.

Lake Country Christians ends the year with a 15-15-1 worksheet.

Brook Hill, the District 2 champion, advances to face McKinney Christian (18-16), the District 2 runner-up at 1:00 p.m. Monday at the University of Texas Arlington in a TAPPS state semi-final affair. In the other semi-final contest League City-Bay Area Christian will be battling one of its district rivals, Houston-Cypress Christian.