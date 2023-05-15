Right guard named biggest weakness for Las Vegas Raiders

With the NFL Draft now in the books, the roster is essentially set for the Raiders. Sure, they could add a veteran piece or two over the next few months, but this is (for the most part) the roster they will take into the season.

However, there is still one massive hole on the roster; right guard. Alex Bars is expected to be the starter, but he did not play well last season was his name was called.

In a recent article by ESPN, they named every team’s biggest weakness going into the 2023 season. For the Raiders, that spot is none other than right guard. Here is what they had to say about Bars going into the season:

Incumbent right guard Alex Bars slipped into the starting lineup early last season when Dylan Parham moved over to left guard to replace John Simpson. Bars went on to score 37 blown blocks according to Sports Info Solutions charting, the third-most among all guards. He was dead last at his position in snaps per blown block, 53rd among guards in pass block win rate (PBWR), and third worst among right guards in run block win rate (RBWR), according to ESPN Analytics.

It’s probably too late in the offseason for the Raiders to find a significant upgrade, but it might not be a bad idea to consider some other options. With Jimmy Garoppolo not being the most mobile quarterback, having a strong offensive line ahead of him is a must.

Don’t be surprised if the Raiders add a veteran via free agency or trade this summer to compete with Bars for the right guard spot. If they can fill that hole, the offense should be one of the higher-scoring units in the NFL during the 2023 season.

