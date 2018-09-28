Guard Marcus Georges-Hunt joining Celtics

The Celtics will add free-agent guard Marcus Georges-Hunt to their training camp roster, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Boston.

Georges-Hunt, who was in camp with the Celtics in 2016 and spent much of his rookie season with the Maine Red Claws of the G-League, has appeared in 47 NBA games, including 42 with the Minnesota Timberwolves last season.

ESPN first reported the signing of Georges-Hunt.

The uncertainty surrounding Jabari Bird, who is under investigation for the league after being arrested on charges of domestic violence, makes it uncertain if a Celtics camper might be able to snag one of the team's final roster spots but Georges-Hunt is a defensive-minded guard who can fill what the team is missing with Bird currently away from the team.

From NBC Sports Boston Celtics Insider A. Sherrod Blakely's 2016 profile of Georges-Hunt:

Georges-Hunt is a 6-foot-5 college combo guard who has shown an ability to play -- and play well -- whatever position where he's needed in order for his team to be successful. But there's little hope that the undrafted Georges-Hunt will see a similar career trajectory as a profession . . . The one thing Georges-Hunt showed in college was a steady level of improvement in most categories . . . The greatest benefit for him (in 2016) is that being around the Celtics coaching staff and learning their system will benefit him greatly if he's waived and then decides to sign with the Maine Red Claws.

