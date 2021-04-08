Guard Cody Wichmann visits Seahawks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Curtis Crabtree
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Free agent guard Cody Wichmann visited the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

Wichmann is the third guard the Seahawks took a look this week along with Chance Warmack and Danny Isidora.

Wichmann did not play in the NFL last season after a two-year run with the Dallas Cowboys from 2018-19. The Cowboys released him at the end of training camp last year. A five-year veteran, Wichmann was a sixth-round pick of the St. Louis Rams in 2015 and has appeared in 24 career games with 18 starts, all coming with the Rams in 2015-16. He’s also spent time with the Tennessee Titans.

Warmack opted out of playing last season after signing with the Seahawks on a one-year deal. Isidora was a fifth-round choice of the Minnesota Vikings in 2017. He has started six games at guard in his NFL career, including three with the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

The Seahawks added Gabe Jackson in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders to pair with Damien Lewis at the guard spots. Jamarco Jones and Phil Haynes remain as potential depth options as well, though both have dealt with injuries last season. Jordan Simmons was also re-signed for depth at the spot. However, the team is clearly still seeking a bit more depth.

Guard Cody Wichmann visits Seahawks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Chance Warmack visiting Seahawks

    The Seahawks released guard Chance Warmack in February, but it looks like the door for a return remains open. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Warmack is visiting with the team. Warmack was released after opting out of playing during the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His contract for that season would have [more]

  • Offensive linemen Chance Warmack and Danny Isidora visiting Seahawks

    The Seahawks are hosting a couple of offensive linemen - guards Chance Warmack and Danny Isidora are visiting Seattle.

  • Eric Wilson’s contract with Eagles will pay him $3.25 million in 2021

    The Philadelphia Eagles signed former Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson to a one-year, $3.25 million deal in 2021

  • How A FanDuel IPO Could Be Impacted By Fox, Flutter Entertainment Valuation War

    A FanDuel initial public offering in the U.S. could be delayed by a legal battle between two owners of the sports betting company. What Happened: A lawsuit has been filed by Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) (NASDAQ: FOXA) against Flutter Entertainment (Pink: PDYPY). “Fox Corporation has filed suit against Flutter to enforce its rights to acquire an 18.6% ownership interest in FanDuel Group, an American sports betting brand, for the same price that Flutter paid for that interest in December 2020,” Fox said in a Tuesday statement. Related Link: Sports Betting ETF Co-Founder Talks SPACs, Undervalued Foreign Exchange Plays Why It’s Important: As part of its acquisition of The Stars Group, Flutter Entertainment and Fox reached a deal over the Fox Bet joint venture between TSG and Fox. Fox gave up ownership of Fox Bet to Flutter and received options to acquire 50% of Fox Bet as well as 18.5% of FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment upped its stake in FanDuel from 57.8% to 95% in December. The company acquired a stake from Fastball Holdings for $4.2 billion. Fox's lawsuit calls for the media company to buy the stake in FanDuel based on the $11.2-billion valuation set in December. FanDuel could be valued at $30 billion on the open market, according to LegalSportsReport. Fox could also have leverage in a legal battle, with sources telling LegalSportsReport that Fox can keep The Stars Group assets like FoxBet and Poker Stars in a potential FanDuel IPO. Flutter Entertainment is exploring an IPO for Fanduel, which would bring a pure play sports betting company public that could compete with DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) given its strong brand name, dominant market share and large customer pool. “What is a surprise, and a positive one at that, is the valuation. The implied FanDuel valuation of $11.2 billion is a significant discount to DraftKings,” Roundhill Investments CEO Will Hershey told Benzinga in December. Roundhill runs the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSE: BETZ). Flutter initially invested in FanDuel in 2018 at a valuation of $1 billion, according to Hershey. “From a strategic perspective, it’s now increasingly possible that Flutter may look to spin-off all or part of its stake in FanDuel onto a U.S. exchange, unlocking shareholder value.” Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD) owns a 5% stake in FanDuel. FOXA, PDYPY Price Action: Class A Fox shares were up 0.43% at $37.21 at last check Wednesday. Flutter shares were down 1.19% at $106.71. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGary Vaynerchuk To Talk SPACs, Sports And NFTs On Benzinga's 'SPACs Attack'New York Could Soon Legalize Sports Betting: A Look At Potential Winners And Losers© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Fantasy Hockey risers and fallers

    Let's check out fantasy hockey's risers and fallers for this week of NHL action.

  • Still Many More Questions Than Answers After the First F1 Grand Prix

    Are Red Bull and Max Verstappen ready to really challenge Mercedes? How close can McLaren and Ferrari get to the championship favorites?

  • F1 Boss Asks Teams to Look Beyond Costs in Sprint Qualifying Debate

    Formula 1 chief executive says cost shouldn't stand in the way of improving the show.

  • Richard Sherman doesn’t expect to sign before draft

    Free agent cornerback Richard Sherman said last month that free agency was moving in “slow motion” and that he thought teams were waiting to see where players like Shaquill Griffin and William Jackson signed before he’d find a new team. Those players and a number of others have agreed to deals with teams, but things [more]

  • Danny Isidora works out for Seahawks

    Russell Wilson expressed frustration after last season about getting hit too much. Have the Seahawks done enough to upgrade their offensive line this offseason to better protect their star quarterback? The Seahawks traded for guard Gabe Jackson and re-signed center Ethan Pocic, guard Jordan Simmons and tackle Cedric Ogbuehi. They remain in search of depth [more]

  • What was the most impressive part of Paige Bueckers freshman season at UConn?

    Kara Wolters and Meg Culmo looking back at Paige Bueckers' freshman season at UConn and determine what impressed them the most.

  • NFL Draft EDGE Rankings

    Eric Froton breaks down his top-25 EDGE defenders from the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft. (USA Today)

  • 2021 Masters: Tee times, tournament favorites at Augusta National

    The 2021 Masters Tournament kicks off this week at Augusta National. Heres a look at important tee times and favorites to win this years tournament.

  • Carlos Dunlap came back to Seahawks because Russell Wilson said he's 'here to stay'

    Carlos Dunlap was only re-signing with the Seahawks if Russell Wilson stayed with the team.

  • Former Washington tight end Jeremy Sprinkle has a new home

    The Washington Football Team needs help at tight end. Outside of starter Logan Thomas, Washington's three backup tight ends combined for

  • D.J. Reed thinks Seahawks are getting “a really good cornerback” in Ahkello Witherspoon

    One of the most shrewd moves the Seattle Seahawks made last season was grabbing cornerback D.J. Reed off injury waivers from the San Francisco 49ers during the preseason. The Seahawks are hoping another former 49ers cornerbacks will be a similar boost to their secondary this season. Seattle signed Ahkello Witherspoon to a one-year deal this [more]

  • Aaron Rodgers Wants to Be the Permanent Host of "Jeopardy!"

    Aaron Rodgers began his two-week stint as the guest host of Jeopardy! on Monday night, but the Packers quarterback is hoping it leads to a more permanent gig. While many of the game show’s other guest hosts have been more coy about their desire to replace the late Alex Trebek, Rodgers has come right out […] The post Aaron Rodgers Says He Wants to Be the Permanent Host of “Jeopardy!” appeared first on InsideHook.

  • So, It Seems the Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor Dating Rumors Are True After All

    I guess it's official now - Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson are dating! After weeks of speculation, Us Weekly confirmed on Monday that the two are indeed a couple and they're "still going strong, despite not being able to physically spend time together."

  • Lions punter Jack Fox offers kickoff scoring proposal

    With NFL rule change proposals on the docket, Jack Fox offers a kickoff scoring proposal that may help reinvigorate special teams.

  • Dealing of Sam Darnold reveals a truth about Deshaun Watson: trade partners are backing away

    It can't be underscored strongly enough: The Carolina move is a serious fracture in any remaining Watson trade market, assuming one still exists.

  • Trump Org CFO's ex-daughter-in-law has 'several boxes of documents' left to give prosecutors, her lawyer says

    Weisselberg hired a former top official in the Manhattan DA's office to see what was useful for prosecutors looking into Trump and his company.