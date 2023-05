Guard Caleb Love reportedly decommits from Michigan basketball

Michigan basketball’s expected depth at point guard may not be so deep, after all.

Guard Caleb Love, who had committed to transfer to the Wolverines after three seasons at North Carolina, reportedly decommitted on Wednesday, according to Joe Tipton of On3.com. Love was ranked as the No. 16 transfer available this offseason by 247 Sports.

Love averaged 16.7 points, 2.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 35.7 minutes a game for the Tar Heels last season. He starred in North Carolina’s 2022 run to the NCAA tournament title game, averaging 18.8 points over six games. Love is a high-volume scorer, meaning he needs the ball often; he averaged 15.1 shots a game last season, but shot just 37.8% overall and just 29.9% on 3-pointers, despite taking 7.4 shots beyond the arc per game.

North Carolina guard Caleb Love goes for a dunk against Duke during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Love missed the dunk, but as fouled. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

WAIT TILL 2024: Michigan basketball lands Durral Brooks, state's top 2024 prospect

MEDICAL UPDATE: Michigan point guard Jaelin Llewellyn 'back on the court' as he rehabs from torn ACL

The Wolverines still have Jaelin Llewellyn and Dug McDaniel returning at point guard. Llewellyn, who transferred from Princeton before last season, was injured in the season’s eighth game, tearing his ACL in a Dec. 4 game against Kentucky in London. He averaged seven points and 2.8 assists in his short stint as the starter. After undergoing knee surgery, he received a medical hardship waiver from the NCAA in order to return for the 2023-24 season.

Michigan is also set to add Nimari Burnett, a transfer from Alabama, as well as guard George Washington III, the Wolverines’ lone remaining commitment from the class of 2023, who was the Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year last season.

Still, Llewellyn isn’t at full strength yet.

Michigan guard Jaelin Llewellyn shoots on Ohio forward AJ Clayton in the first half of U-M's 70-66 overtime win on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Crisler Center.

"Can’t believe I’m going into my second year (at Michigan), didn’t think I’d be in this position, but I’m very grateful to have another opportunity to play with these guys and in this program," he told the Defend the Block podcast this week. "I just started getting back on the court in the past couple weeks. More and more athletic things than just leg raises and stuff I’ve been doing the past couple months since surgery, but it feels good to be moving more."

McDaniel, a true freshman last season, became a starter after Llewellyn’s injury. After a slow start to the season, his shooting clicked, as he averaged 13.8 points, 3.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals over the Wolverines’ final eight games, while shooting 43.3% from outside.

Free Press sports writer Tony Garcia contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Transfer Caleb Love decommits from Michigan basketball: Report