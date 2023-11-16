Guard Azzi Fudd misses No. 8 UConn's game vs. No. 20 Maryland with knee injury

UConn guard Azzi Fudd missed Thursday's game against Maryland with a knee injury. Her status going forward is unclear. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

UConn junior guard and Washington, D.C.-area native Azzi Fudd did not play in the Huskies' 80-48 win over No. 20 Maryland on Thursday.

According to the school, Fudd was unavailable after suffering a knee injury in practice earlier this week. Following testing, No. 8 UConn will provide more information at a later date. A knee injury in 2022 resulted in Fudd missing 14 games.

Fudd is averaging 11 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists through two games.

The Huskies continue to battle injures with their starting group, which has played a total of 14 games together during their time with the team. The Huskies' win on Thursday was a bounce-back from a stunning 92-81 upset loss to NC State on Sunday.