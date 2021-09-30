Guaranteed way to have dinner with Emmitt Smith

Barry Werner
·1 min read
There are millions — and millions — of Dallas Cowboys fans across the United States and the world.

How many of them would love to have dinner with Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith, the NFL’s all-time leading rusher with 18,355 yards?

It can happen.

All you have to do is buy the great running back’s Far North Dallas mansion for the tidy price of $2.2 million.

“One of my favorite aspects of the home is that it’s perfect for entertaining,” Smith said in a news release announcing the sale of the 10,806 square foot home. “With a large dining room table that fits twenty-two people, a media room, and a large game room, this home is ready for the new owners to create their own memories with both friends and loved ones.”

The listing can be found here.

The realtor offers some details about what you would be getting, other than dinner.

This home is everything you have ever dreamed of in a home. If you love entertaining and having family over you will love creating memories in this one owner professionally designed masterpiece. The rooms are enormous, the dining room seats 22, media room seats at least 11, and a game room large enough for countless friends over for fun. The master suite is a paradise that awaits you for total relaxation with its own open sitting area, steam room, jacuzzi bath, his and hers toilets, 3 gigantic closets, multi-jet shower system, and barrel-vaulted ceilings throughout the whole master area. Second full primary upstairs with its own private fireplace, and grand bath. Priced aggressively, for a home of this stature.

