Guadalupe's Kermit McKenzie school receives $3K donation from Subaru San Luis Obispo

Aug. 10—Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School in Guadalupe has received a $3,000 donation from Subaru of San Luis Obispo to support equity in learning, according to a Guadalupe Union School District spokesman.

Subaru of San Luis Obispo provided the funds through a larger Subaru of America initiative, Subaru Loves Learning, in partnership with fundraising platform AdoptAClassroom.org.

Kermit McKenzie is one of 600 schools throughout the country chosen for the grant. The money will go toward the purchase of supplies, tools and equipment for teachers and their classrooms, according to spokesman Kenny Klein.

"Being able to have this partnership with Subaru of San Luis Obispo helps solidify the belief that educating our youth is the foundation for which we build our future," said Kermit McKenzie Principal Alex Jáuregui.