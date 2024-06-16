Guéhi starts as England and Serbia name XIs for EURO 2024 group opener
England and Serbia have named their starting XIs for Sunday’s EURO 2024 group encounter.
Here’s how both teams are lining up in Gelsenkirchen.
Your #ThreeLions to take on Serbia! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/dWKkaYO2EJ
— England (@England) June 16, 2024
🇷🇸🆚🏴 | Стартних 𝟭𝟭#SRBENG #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/lB9rLIW0T8
— Fudbalski savez Srbije | FA of Serbia (@FSSrbije) June 16, 2024
Gareth Southgate hands a start to Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi, who partners John Stones at centre-back.