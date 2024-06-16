Advertisement

Guéhi starts as England and Serbia name XIs for EURO 2024 group opener

richard buxton
Guéhi starts as England and Serbia name XIs for EURO 2024 group opener

England and Serbia have named their starting XIs for Sunday’s EURO 2024 group encounter.

Here’s how both teams are lining up in Gelsenkirchen.

Gareth Southgate hands a start to Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi, who partners John Stones at centre-back.