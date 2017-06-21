Gsellman, Duda combine for out

My Point Of View: Why is it that Trump voters don't seem to care about Trump's tax returns, to whom he owes money, where his assets are, and what exactly did the Russians do to influence our elections and whether anyone in the Administration was involved. I would think all PATRIOTIC Americans would want to know. And yet, Trump voters seem to be comatose by these issues. Yes, Comey did say Trump was not under investigation at the time. That was then. Not now. Who knows what the investigation has uncovered now? Why do Trump voters just not care or don't want to know?????