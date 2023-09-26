GSC Weekly Awards: UWF football's John Jiles, Ralph Ortiz earn conference honors

After a dominating win on Saturday, two University of West Florida football players were recognized by the Gulf South Conference for standout performances.

Senior wide receiver John Jiles was named Co-Offensive Player of the Week for the GSC after a two-touchdown night. He tacked on eight receptions for 175 yards, with a long reception of 64 yards.

Jiles made some incredible plays, including a one-handed touchdown reception after the ball was bobbled around and a hurdle over a University of West Georgia player to gain a few extra yards in the red zone. Jiles caught more than half of quarterback Peewee Jarrett’s passing yards, as Jarrett finished with 298 yards.

The incredible one-handed catch from Jiles to end the half essentially: https://t.co/bvifYc7bwv — Ben T. Grieco (@BenGriecoSports) September 24, 2023

Saturday’s game was Jiles’ second 100-yard, two-touchdown game. He recorded 102 yards receiving and two scores at McKendree University in Week 2, with a long reception of 77 yards.

In four games this season, the Wake Forest, North Carolina, native now has 16 receptions for 369 yards. Jiles has scored five touchdowns, which leads the Argos.

Redshirt freshman linebacker Ralph Ortiz, named Freshman of the Week, scored what would ultimately be the game-winning touchdown for the Argos, their fourth touchdown of the night, after a 27-yard interception that was returned for a touchdown. West Georgia quarterback Cameran Brown was hurried by the UWF defense then threw the ball away. But no one was there except Ortiz, who ran into the end zone untouched.

Oritz also had three tackles, one of which was for a loss of three yards.

Ortiz has now recorded 13 total tackles (10 solo, 3 assisted). Four of those tackles have been for a loss (20 yards total), including a sack for a loss of 12 yards at McKendree. Ortiz has also broken up one pass, which was also at McKendree.

This is the second week of the 2023 season where UWF players have been recognized by the GSC. Jarrett and defensive lineman John McMullen were named GSC Offensive Player of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively, after Week 2 at McKendree.

UWF (3-1, 1-0 GSC) returns to action for a 6 p.m. CST (7 p.m. EST) game on Saturday at North Greenville in Tigerville, South Carolina.

UWF Football: John Jiles, Ralph Ortiz earn GSC Weekly Awards after Week 4 win