GSC Weekly Awards: UWF football almost sweeps; Jiles, Milhomme, Ortiz pick up honors

The University of West Florida football team came one player short from sweeping the Gulf South Conference weekly football awards.

Three Argos were recognized by the GSC for top performances in Week 5, which saw UWF topple North Greenville University, 48-24, on Saturday in Tigerville, South Carolina.

Wide receiver John Jiles was named Offensive Player of the Week. This comes one week after being named Co-Offensive Player of the Week alongside Delta State’s Patrick Shegog following strong productions in Week 4. Jiles had 175 yards receiving and two touchdowns against the University of West Georgia that week.

Quincy Milhomme was selected as Defensive Player of the Week, and Ralph Ortiz – for the second time in a row – earned Freshman of the Week honors.

Jiles set a school record on Saturday for most receiving yards in a single game. He finished the night with 277 yards receiving plus three touchdowns to lead the Argos. He caught more than half of Peewee Jarrett’s 419 yards passing.

The record was previously held by Quentin Randolph, who had 254 yards in a single game during the 2019 Division II National Championship game against Minnesota State.

Jiles’ impressive night is also the fourth-most receiving yards in a single game in GSC history, and is the most by a Division II football player this year. It’s the second-highest receiving yard night this season across the entire NCAA. Only Division I New Hampshire’s Dylan Laube had more yards in one game (295 against Central Michigan).

Milhomme had a couple momentum-changing moments for the Argos on the defensive side of the ball against North Greenville. He recorded two interceptions against quarterback Dylan Ramirez. One was when the UWF defense forced Ramirez to throw the ball away, but the only person under it was Milhomme.

The second came late in the fourth quarter after Ramirez was hit right after he threw, and Milhomme snagged another pick. Milhomme also picked up five solo tackles and one broken up pass.

Ortiz, for the second time, was named the conference’s Freshman of the Week after an interception – his second of the season. Against West Georgia, Ortiz had a 27-yard pick-six. On top of the interception, Ortiz recorded three tackles (2 solo, 1 assisted) and had two broken up passes.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: UWF football's John Jiles, Quincy Milhomme, Ralph Ortiz earn conference honors