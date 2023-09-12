GSC Weekly Awards: Peewee Jarrett, John McMullen tabbed with conference honors

Two University of West Florida football players have earned conference honors for top performances in Week 2.

Quarterback Peewee Jarrett was named the Gulf South Conference's Offensive Player of the Week, and defensive lineman John McMullen was tabbed as the GSC's Defensive Player of the Week.

AFCA Coaches Poll: UWF football improves to No. 4 in latest AFCA Division II poll

Week 2: UWF football takes decisive win at McKendree University, but penalties loom

Jarrett, a senior, went 21-for-28 at McKendree University on Saturday and threw for 329 passing yards. He threw four touchdowns in the contest, and his longest completion was 77 yards to John Jiles. On 11 rushing attempts, he gained 46 yards.

Quarterback Peewee Jarrett (7) gets set to pass during a football scrimmage at the University of West Florida in Pensacola on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

After just two weeks, Jarrett is now up to 559 yards passing and five touchdowns. He also has 54 rushing yards with two touchdowns on the ground.

McMullen, a graduate student, was part of a staunch defense that held McKendree to just a field goal from 48 yards. McMullen sacked quarterback Caleb Fisher three times for a loss of 23 total yards. He also recorded a tackle. McKendree finished the game with negative rushing yards (-32) and Fisher was tacked seven times.

McMullen now leads the country with five sacks after two weeks. McMullen is tied for the team-lead with 10 tackles, and also has one forced fumble.

UWF hits the road on Saturday with a game at Florida A&M. The game is slated for 5 p.m. CST (6 p.m. EST).

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: UWF football's Peewee Jarrett, John McMullen earn GSC weekly awards