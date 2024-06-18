Grunkemeyer selected to South All-Star squad

Jun. 18—BATESVILLE — Batesville graduate and Northwestern University signee Jack Grunkemeyer was selected to competed in the IHSBCA North-South All-Star Series. This year's series will be held June 22-23 at Huntington University.

Grunkemeyer is the 10th Bulldog to be honored with a selection to the All-Star Series. Both the North and the South will have 26 representatives from throughout the state with representatives from all four classes. Saturday, there will be two games with a single game set for Sunday. The game Sunday is unique in that all the players wear their high school uniform and use wooden bats. All games are nine innings.

Lawrenceburg's Nolan McLane also earned a spot on the South team, giving the EIAC two selections in 2024.

Bedford North Lawrence's Jeff Callahan will lead the South squad as head coach. Caston's Blake Mollenkopt is the head coach for the North squad.

Two other Bulldogs received honors from the IHSBCA. Seniors Carter Bohman and Eli Loichinger were selected to the Academic All-State Team.

There are three ways that a player can be selected for the team:

* if a player is a valedictorian and salutatorian then they automatically qualify for the team;

* if a player has a GPA of 4.000 or higher (on a 4-point scale), then they automatically qualify for the team;

* if a player is not a valedictorian/salutatorian or doesn't have a GPA of 4.000 or higher, then a formula uses SAT scores and GPA to calculate an aggregate score....if that aggregate score is 8.000 or higher, then they automatically qualify for the team.

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com.