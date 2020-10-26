Grumpy Bill Belichick in no mood to talk after 49ers throttle Patriots

Grumpy Belichick bluntly assesses 49ers destroying Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Bill Belichick never is a man of many words with the press, and the New England Patriots head coach's patience is normally very short after a loss.

Especially one as embarrassing as the 33-6 beatdown the 49ers put on the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Belichick opened his presser with a blunt assessment of how his team was throttled by the 49ers, and kept referring back to his opening salvo for the remainder of the six-minute press conference.

"We got to keep working and find a way to play better than we played tonight and coach better than we coached tonight," Belichick said to start his press conference. "There's not much else to it. The 49ers are a good team, Kyle did a good job like he always does, but we just didn't do enough and we know what the results were."

Belichick was asked to assess his team's performance but felt he had already done so.

"Yeah, I think I just did that. I just assessed it," Belichick said.

When asked about the offense's struggles Sunday, Belichick again felt he had said all he needed to say.

"Yeah, I just said that in the opening statement," Belichick again answered. "I said that we didn't perform well enough in any area. Coaching, playing, offense, defense, special teams, defending the run, defending the pass, ball security, tackling, blocking. I think I might have left something out but we have to do a better job all the way across the board."

RELATED: 49ers fans weren't a fan of Tony Romo butchering Aiyuk's name

The Patriots now are 2-4 and it looks like their run atop the AFC East might finally be over.

Quarterback Cam Newton struggled mightily Sunday before being benched late in the game for Jarrett Stidham, and the defense was unable to put up much resistance against Kyle Shanahan's offensive attack.

Any time you make Belichick saltier than he normally is, you must have done something right. The 49ers did everything right Sunday.