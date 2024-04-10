After gruesome injuries, Ohio State’s Mitchell Melton making a fresh start in new position

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State football will try to make a comeback next fall by beating Michigan and winning the Big Ten. But while individual players work toward those team goals, there are also many who are trying to make their own personal comeback.

Mitchell Melton is one of them.

After two gruesome injuries, tearing both ACLs in back-to-back years, he’s making a fresh start in spring practice. Melton was healthy last season, but in a way, 2023 felt like his freshman season as he was starting over again and learning to trust his body.

“It was humbling. I think the journey was for me,” Melton said. “Just because I remember coming to a house that was nothing but a dream, you know, I had a dream of being the best version of myself, doing all the things and all the accolades.”

That has proven to be a mental hurdle. This spring, he has been very confident and despite what he’s been through and what it has taken to get back on the field, Melton has a ton to give to the Ohio State defense.

This fresh start has also meant learning a new position. Melton moved to defensive end and he’s excited to be part of a defensive line that expects to anchor the Buckeyes’ attack.

While those two ACL injuries could’ve ended his career, Melton said he never thought about giving up.

“You know, things happen. And it took me by surprise, of course, but I think it also gave me a lesson that I really needed and needed to, like, grow into a better version of myself,” Melton said. “So I think the journey was needed and it was it was a blessing for me.”

