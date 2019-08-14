Gruden rules Colt McCoy out for Redskins second preseason game

Expected Redskins starter for the upcoming season, Colt McCoy, has been officially ruled out of Thursday nights preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Gruden says officially no Colt for Thursday. Keenum will start and Haskins will play after that. No firm guideline on snaps/playing time — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 14, 2019

"Right now he's not able to do much," Gruden said. "He's dealing with the same injury from last December."

McCoy broke his fibula in a December 3rd game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tomorrow night Case Keenum will start and then Dwayne Haskins will follow.

It's looked like the job has been McCoy's to lose all offseason, but this development surrounding his recovery timetable will definitely add some suspense in D.C.

