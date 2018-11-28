Gruden: 'No guarantee' Foster's ever plays for Washington

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, San Francisco 49ers' Reuben Foster (56) jogs on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. The Washington Redskins claimed Foster off waivers on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, after the 49ers released the linebacker following a domestic violence arrest. The team says conversations with former Alabama teammates led to the decision to claim Foster. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb, File)

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Coach Jay Gruden says the Washington Redskins will continue to investigate Rueben Foster's legal problems amid the outcry from signing the linebacker following his domestic violence arrest.

Gruden said Wednesday there is "no guarantee" Foster ever plays for Washington.

The 24-year-old Foster was arrested Saturday night at San Francisco's team hotel in Tampa and charged with one count of first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence. Washington was the only team to put in a claim for Foster after he was released from the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday morning.

Gruden said after practice Wednesday the organization did not speak to the victim. He says the Redskins spoke "a little bit" to Tampa police and would continue to look into Foster's situation at the same time as the NFL holds its investigation.

Foster reported to the team's facility on Wednesday but is on the Commissioner Exempt list and while on it, he cannot practice or attend games.

___

