Gruden: Case Keenum will start for Redskins Week 1

Case Keenum will start for the Redskins in the team's Week 1 game against Philadelphia, Jay Gruden told reporters on Sunday.

Despite the excitement surrounding rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins, the news isn't surprising. With Colt McCoy sidelined with an injury for an unknown period of time, Keenum was the presumed regular-season starter before the Redskins' preseason win over Atlanta on Thursday.

Jay Gruden says Case Keenum will be Redskins starting QB for Week 1 in Philly — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 25, 2019





"Case has come in here and picked up the offense extremely well" — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 25, 2019

Washington acquired Keenum in March. The veteran quarterback started 16 games for the Denver Broncos last season, played for the Vikings in 2017 and the Rams in 2016.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

