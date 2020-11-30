Gruden breaks down Raiders' troubles in loss to Falcons
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden breaks down the Raiders' troubles in their loss to the Atlanta Falcons. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
With the Mets and Yankees in need of a starting catcher who can be a plus on both sides of the ball, both teams have reportedly expressed interest in free agent James McCann
Tom Brady's interview following the Bucs' loss to the Chiefs didn't last very long after a question about coaching came up.
Oof, the internet is not kind.
Looking at some of the best candidates to take over as the next head coach of the Detroit Lions
Matt Patricia rubbed plenty of players the wrong way during his time in Detroit:
Colin Kaepernick can't save John Elway this weekend.
Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde begin with Ohio State as the Buckeyes missed yet another game due to COVID-19 protocols this past weekend. How will the College Football Playoff Committee look at the Buckeyes if they aren’t able to compete for a conference title? Tom Herman and Scott Frost, once lauded as blue blood saviors, are both on very hot seats. Do we see either program pulling the plug this year and who would be the coaching candidates for Texas and Nebraska? The main story out of the SEC on Saturday didn’t involve the Egg Bowl or Iron Bowl. Vanderbilt athlete Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a power five conference game. What impact will she have on the sport? The guys also hand out weekly Heisman awards as well.
Nate Robinson may not be able to show his face at an NBA arena again.
"I just have to smoke, I'm sorry. I'm a smoker."
Michigan football's collapse this season can be traced to 2019, when the Wolverines were trounced by Wisconsin Badgers.
It is hard to believe the play-calling by Anthony Lynn at the end of the Chargers' loss to the Bills
On Monday morning, the Baltimore Ravens (or at least what is left of them) gathered at the team facility for a walk-through practice. Standing in the indoor practice facility (with proper spacing between them), the players and coaches waited for final word from the league before proceeding. Then, at roughly 9:25 a.m. ET, final word [more]
The Charlotte Hornets have acquired forward Gordon Hayward and unprotected 2023 and 2024 second-round draft picks from the Boston Celtics in exchange for a heavily protected 2022 second-round draft pick as part of a sign-and-trade transaction. The Celtics will only get Charlotte's draft pick if the Hornets finish in the top five in the league next season, so it's unlikely they will get anything in the deal other than unloading Hayward's contract. Hayward previously agreed to a four-year, $120 million deal to join the Hornets.
The New York Giants took over the NFC East lead with a 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, but lost QB Daniel Jones in the process.
Robinson doesn’t seem sad to see Patricia let go in Detroit.
Romain Grosjean's escape from a 140mph fireball inferno during the Bahrain Grand Prix was hailed a 'miracle' on Sunday as the Frenchman said Formula One's halo head-protection device had saved his life. The 34-year-old Haas driver was involved in one of the most dramatic accidents in the sport's recent years on Sunday when his car pierced a steel barrier, split in two and burst into flames on the opening lap. He managed to scramble from the burning machine and was flown to the BDF Military Hospital, 10 miles north of the Bahrain International Circuit, where he remained on Sunday night with burns to the back of both of his hands but amazingly no other serious injuries.
Adding to New York's toxicity: Gase appeared to get caught in a weirdly deceptive explanation about his hand in play calling.
Alabama is the unanimous No. 1 again in The Associated Press college football poll as the top eight teams in the rankings held steady for the fourth week in a row.
Browns beat the Jaguars, themselves and the officiating in Week 12 win
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is no longer the NFL's all-time career passer rating record holder.