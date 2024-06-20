GRPS renovates tennis courts at Union High School

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The cracks and weeds are no longer on the tennis courts at Union High School. Instead, the courts have been renovated through a partnership between Grand Rapids Public Schools and West Michigan Community Tennis.

The eight restored tennis courts and other restorations were made possible by a $52,000 grant from the United States Tennis Association Foundation. The school district also added $69,000 to fund repairs.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday at 9 a.m. After the ceremony, kids from ages 5 to 14 put on their tennis shoes, grabbed their rackets and took to the renovated courts. The children were a part of a program called “Tennis in the Park” hosted by West Michigan Community Tennis.

The newly renovated tennis courts at Union High School on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

Charlotte Beresford helps out with the program and is a senior at City High School. She plays on the Union High School tennis team. She said in the past, she would always avoid certain courts while playing because there were cracks and weeds growing on them that would affect her play. With the renovations, she said she is looking forward to their season starting in the spring.

“I would always have to go to a different court to play, to feel better about myself. If I was going to bring my parents or bring my friends, I’d be like, ‘Let’s go here instead.’ But now, I can be like, ‘This is where I play.’ I’m really happy for it,” Beresford said.

The tennis courts are open and free for the public to use. The grant money will also help renovate the tennis courts at Ottawa Hills High School. Leaders expect those renovations to be completed in August.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.