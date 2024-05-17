Growth of girls hockey leads North Dakota athletics officials to move start of state tournament to Wednesday

May 17—GRAND FORKS — In the 2024 North Dakota state girls hockey tournament, No. 8-seed Bismarck Century, who entered the tournament with a 9-13 record, upset No. 1 West Fargo United in the opening round.

Century then beat No. 4 Grand Forks in the semifinal round to secure a spot in the championship game.

The parity in girls hockey created an exciting state tournament atmosphere that has helped popularize the sport.

The North Dakota High School Athletics Association is making a change in 2025 to capitalize on the growth of girls hockey.

The North Dakota state boys and girls hockey tournaments are moving back to the Ralph Engelstad Arena in 2025, and the girls tournament will begin on a Wednesday, the day before the boys tournament kicks off.

The four girls quarterfinals will be played on the main rink at The Ralph. When the tournament was hosted in Grand Forks in previous years, the girls tournament has often played the opening round at the REA's Olympic Rink, which features limited seating.

"To have the ability to play in, I'm going to say, an NHL-caliber rink with The Ralph ... it's going to be a really neat experience for the eight teams and those respective girls," Grand Forks coach Kelly Kilgore said. "That's going to be a really special deal for the girls that are participating, and I think it's only going to enhance the state tournament experience as a whole for everybody."

The decision to move the girls state quarterfinal round to its own day solved a logistical issue for the NDHSAA and TV partners, who ran into some issues with all games in the tournament now being televised. Separating the girls and boys quarterfinal rounds into two different days will help scheduling, NDHSAA executive director Matt Fetsch said.

"And really just the growth of the girls game, and the crowds that come with it, it's a seating issue as well," Fetsch said. "This was an option thrown out there that's not something we've done in the past. It was overwhelmingly supported by the hockey schools, and I think it's safe to say it's an experiment to see how it works, but something that's going to be tried in 2025."

The boys quarterfinals will start on the main rink on Thursday. All consolation games will be played at a second rink in Grand Forks. The location isn't set yet, but "in all likelihood, it'll be Eagles Arena," Fetsch said.

Kilgore likes the change, comparing it to how Minnesota runs its Class A and AA state hockey tournaments.

"I also like the setup that Fargo does have, but we don't want to lose that tournament in Grand Forks, either," Kilgore said. "I'm glad we were able to come to some kind of general consensus on how we can mimic what they've done in Fargo the last couple of years and make that work in Grand Forks. I think this has been a really good, a really good solution."

Another change the NDHSAA announced was the return of the Class A Region 2 boys basketball tournament to the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.

"The atmosphere for basketball is second to none," Fetsch said. "We've been fortunate to have quite a few region tournaments there over the years, and I think anyone involved with those tournaments as a player or fan would say it'd be tough to find an atmosphere better."

The Betty wasn't available to host a North Dakota girls or boys basketball tournament this season due to the NCAA calendar, but Fetsch told the Herald in February it would still be in the mix as a possible venue for the 2025 basketball playoffs.

"We knew that was going to happen eventually," Fetsch said. "Next year, the calendars roll back, if you will, to what we consider normal. It was an option on the boys side to have a tournament there, so fortunately, it worked out."