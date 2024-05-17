‘This is a grown man’s game’: Rebecca Lobo shares disturbing interaction with AAU ref

Rebecca Lobo knows and understands basketball. The former UConn and WNBA star has been coaching her son since he was in fifth grade.

On Friday, Lobo took to Twitter to explain a disappointing interaction with a referee at an AAU tournament that her now 15-year-old son was playing in.

Been coaching my son’s basketball teams for the past six years. Something new happened today. It wasn’t awesome. pic.twitter.com/buL6rJNKT9 — Rebecca Lobo (@RebeccaLobo) May 17, 2024

Lobo said he spoke loudly when stating a player on her team was fouled. She admitted to earning the technical foul she received.

Lobo said that another ref came over as the player shot the technical foul.

That ref told Lobo her player had slipped. Lobo says she calmly told the ref he didn’t slip, he was fouled.

What followed, according to Lobo, was the ref telling her: “This is a grown man’s game. This is not a women’s game.”

The referee’s alleged comment is technically foul.

