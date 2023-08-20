Growing the Game: Steady increase in popularity of soccer in northern Michigan encouraging to coaches, players

Aug. 20—TRAVERSE CITY — Dougie Rice has a crystal clear memory of the first time he heard Matt Griesinger talk about soccer.

Rice, now a senior, was a freshman at Traverse City West when Griesinger put his passion for soccer out there for everyone to take in. Rice knew in that moment that he was about to spend four years playing for a coach that he'd gladly run through that cliched brick wall over and over and over again.

"Just the way he spoke about the game and described how we were going to do things only made my interest grow and made me believe in what he was doing as a coach," Rice said of Griesinger. "That helps a ton when you can trust your coach is giving his all for you."

Griesinger said he can be "incredibly nerdy" about his love for soccer, and that love and passion for the game is something he is unwilling to hide because he knows it gives his players permission to show their love and passion. Not just for soccer, but for anything.

"High schoolers can be intimidating to people, and some are afraid to show that passion and excitement for fear of being nerdy," Griesinger said. "But I also know that high schoolers crave authenticity. So if I can be authentically proud and passionate and excited about this game and not be bashful about it, I've found the players jump onto that and it gives them the freedom to care about whatever it is they care about. Soccer is just an avenue for that."

Spend 10 minutes talking to Griesinger about the beautiful game, and he'll have anyone ready to get out on the pitch to try their hand — or foot — at the sport to which he's dedicated his life.

"It's an incredibly complex game that we're constantly asking the players to simplify," Griesinger said. "It's the best equivalent I've found to a chess match. I know that's a cliche, but it's so difficult to wrap your head around and even the best coaches have not solved the game of soccer. You're just keeping the wheel turning as the game is changing and the style of play is changing."

Griesinger is well aware that the style and brand of soccer he played in high school and college is not the same that he sees in front of him today. And he absolutely loves that. The beauty in the beautiful game, Griesinger said, is in its everchanging nature.

"The game is always being reinvented by those playing it," Griesinger said. "It's never the same. Even though you figured it out on Tuesday, now it's raining on Thursday and the game is different, so you have to figure it out. It's always a new complex puzzle, and to guide a bunch of high schoolers as they attempt to solve it is just the coolest thing ever."

The West head coach said there are times when he gets to just sit back and marvel at what his players are doing on the field.

"When the game clicks and you have those moments of just beautiful soccer that exist in the high school game in pockets of 10-15 minutes, there's just nothing better," Griesinger said. "There is nothing more beautiful than when those teenagers out on the field — many who have grown up together — are figuring out the complexities of the game."

Griesinger along with many other northern Michigan coaches have been instrumental in growing the popularity of soccer and getting more student-athletes to participate in the rising sport. But Griesinger is quick to acknowledge the ones who came before him and laid the stepping stones.

"I would never take credit for building anything in Traverse City," he said. "The best way I could describe it is that I've stood on the shoulders of giants. Jason Carmien and Andy Wares and Dan Tiesworth started the program at West, and I've been fortunate to jump in where they left off with a tradition of high school players and alumni giving back to the youth program."

Griesinger was familiar with that tradition, having grown up in a similar system in Cleveland where he got his first club soccer jersey handed to him during halftime of a varsity high school soccer game when he was just 8 years old.

"When you were a soccer player, you gave back and you were a coach at the youth camps. Then you were an ambassador of the game in high school. Then you were someone who went off to college and was proud of where you came from," Griesinger said. "The idea is about being steeped in tradition, that's not something I was aware was present in Traverse City when I came here. But I was immediately comfortable with it because I came from a high school program that was run the same exact way."

Keeping those connections strong throughout the entire program help tie together the past, the present and the future.

"At any given moment when you come to one of our training sessions, there will be multiple alumni there watching," Griesinger said. "There is something about the alumni that built this program that brings such a powerful way to tap into that tradition. I'm just lucky they allowed me to step into their world."

Rice said he sees a lot more young kids and a lot more of his fellow students at soccer games now compared to when he went to them as a youngster.

"And that's piqued more interest in other kids playing soccer up here. They see how well some of our teams do, and that brings them out," Rice said.

Rice grew up playing soccer, and he said the outreach from the older players and the coaches was definitely a driving force in keeping him on the field.

"From a young age, I just felt that I understood the game," Rice said. "My friends were playing it, and I just felt the connection you make with teammates through this game is such a beautiful thing. This is such a beautiful game, and I have just loved it since I started playing it at 4 years old."

But it's not always the coaches that help grow the game. Buckley is proof of that.

While Bears' head coach John Vermilya and his assistants like Ryan Jones have certainly helped make soccer a destination sport in Buckley, they got a little boost from the Buckley Fab Five six years ago when basketball stars Austin Harris, Denver Cade, Joey Weber, Ridge Beeman and Brock Beeman fired up an entire town by making a run to the Final Four in boys soccer.

Jake Romzek, who was in middle school at the time, remembers just how much that increased the popularity of soccer in Buckley.

"There wasn't a whole lot of kids who wanted to go out and play soccer when I was younger," Romzek said. "But in my seventh-grade year, that was when the Fab Five — the big basketball team came through — and they also played soccer and made it to the Final Four their senior year. That was when people started to pay more attention to soccer and put more effort into it. That's when more kids started to play. That's when it really started to grow. And it's kept growing for us."

Romzek sees it growing at many other schools around northern Michigan, and Buckley even added a co-op girls soccer team with Mesick that Vermilya and Jones also coach.

"It's such a good way to spend my time, and a lot of my best friends I've made are because of soccer," Romzek said. "The enjoyment I get out of soccer is being able to play the game with them and experience everything that soccer has to offer with them."

Jones is a native of Wales and has been in the United States of America for the last 23 years. The last 10 years have been spent as Vermilya's assistant coach with the Buckley program.

"I can certainly attest to the fact that the game has grown here in northern Michigan in the last decade, and girls soccer here at Buckley has certainly grown in the last two years," Jones said. "The exposure to some of the higher-level games in the U.S. just creates a bigger awareness in these kids and has made the game really accessible."

Jones said he is seeing students come out for soccer who normally wouldn't try out for any sort of athletics. He's heard from other soccer coaches in northern Michigan that they are experiencing the same trend.

"The numbers are up there with 20-plus in each squad, right now," Jones said. "That makes it tough, but we're not going to turn anyone away because we want them involved."

The bonus, Jones said, is watching Buckley students get interested in soccer in sixth or seventh grade and then watching that progress toward playing as they get into high school

"Before you know it, they grow up and love the game. Wearing shirts, talking about players," Jones said. "I can have a conversation now with a middle schooler or a high schooler about European soccer or MLS soccer. Kids know about it and are aware of the bigger game."

"We talk about how soccer has helped shape lives, even if those people don't play anymore," he continued. "We talk about it in our program that we love them as players but we care more about them as people. It's really inclusive and about building the team and building the game all throughout northern Michigan."

Elk Rapids has been one of the gears turning the soccer machine forward in northern Michigan. Both the boys and girls programs are wildly successful, and boys head coach Nate Plum said he has seen bigger waves of players coming through over the last five years.

"Elk Rapids is a different kind of animal because 90 percent of the youth in Elk Rapids play soccer at some point thanks to our club system," Plum said. "We're pretty solid, but I know there are those smaller districts that have some struggles. TBAYS (Traverse Bay Area Youth Soccer) is doing quite well with their numbers because they have a team for pretty much every age group."

The Elks, because of their success on the field, play almost 26 games a season. That, combined with the nature of the game that sees everyone get a chance to participate and touch the ball, only increases interest and draws more fans.

That attention resonates with the younger crowd and sets a solid foundation for what's to come.

"In our district final last year, that was so exciting going right down to the wire," Plum said. "That passion from guys like Spencer Ball and Jared Barcenas and Charlie Parrish, when they're playing in front of a crowd like that, it's almost like a fever and it does put some passion into the younger guys who will be playing on a stage like that someday.

"People want to be like that. They want to be that passionate and have that much fun and care about the game. That catches on."

No doubt that soccer has certainly caught on in northern Michigan.