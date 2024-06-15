Growing the game

Jun. 14—HUNTSVILLE — While youth baseball has been around Huntsville for a long time, it has recently taken a step up.

With the All-Star season underway, the league has already seen a handful of teams compete in tournaments and will host two tournaments of their own this weekend in the Diamond Youth Baseball organization.

"Since we moved over to Diamond Youth Baseball, we have had the opportunity to showcase our venue and have the kids stay local," President of the Huntsville Youth Baseball League Paul Park said. "We can show our facilities off and host some nice tournaments here. We are excited about how bright our future is."

One of the teams that has already played is the 8U All-Star squad. The team played in the DYB District 7 tournament in Livingston from June 8-9 and saw strong results. While outsourcing opponents 46-27, the squad dropped its first game, setting them behind the eight ball.

The 8U squad dropped the game to Cleveland 8U team 12-11, but it fueled a fire that sparked an offensive resurgence.

HYBL 8U All-Stars defeated Willis 8U 16-1 and the Liberty team 17-0 to stay alive for a top-two finish in the tournament. Against top-seeded Livingston, the HYBL 8U squad dropped the game and missed out on advancing.

While they don't advance to the regional tournament, the 8U All-Star will play in the DYB Classic State Tournament next weekend.

"It's a real joy for me to watch these kids grow," Park said. "These kids never give up. They lost a gut-wrenching game and they came back. Not only were they good, but they were great. It's a testament to the parents and everybody's involvement in the league."

While the 8U team is nearing the end, the league still boasts several teams that are looking to play in tournaments this weekend.

But the thing that the HYBL is trying to focus on is building young men from these players in the game of baseball.

"It's incredible and these kids are so passionate about the game of baseball. As a board, we try to facilitate that passion and educate people that want to coach," Park said. "When you see a young kid progress from tee-ball to actual pitching, that is why we are here. The potential is untouched here."

As they are a part of the DYB league, the organization will host two tournaments over June 14-16 at Kate Barr Ross Park. The two HYBL All-Star teams playing will be the 10U team and the 12U team.

"Now that we have moved to Diamond Youth baseball, we will be able to showcase everything. We will be able to host some lucrative tournaments that will bring money into Huntsville, but showcase these kids who can play baseball," Park said. "I'm very excited about our future."